Luton Town vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town’s playoff aspirations took a huge hit last weekend when they were humbled 4-0 by struggling Cardiff City.

The hosts free-fell to 12th and are now in danger of dropping out the top half altogether.

Games don’t get any easier either, with the Hatters now having to play top-of-the-league Norwich City.

They unexpectedly drew 1-1 with Coventry City on Saturday but now go 10 games without loss.

The Canaries know another slip-up, though, could cost them top spot.

Luton Town vs Norwich City Head-to-head

Luton play Norwich in a league game for the first time since 2007, having lost their last three Championship games against the East Anglia club.

Nevertheless, the Hatters have played their opponents twice since then, winning both their 2013 FA Cup match-up and their League Cup clash in September.

Luton have played Norwich six times since 2000, both beating one another three times each.

Historically, Luton have beaten Norwich 27 times and have lost on 29 occasions. There have been 19 draws between these opponents.

Luton Town vs Norwich City Team News

Pelly Ruddock came off in the first half with a knock in their humiliation against Cardiff as Luke Berry was also pulled off after 41 minutes, jeopardising their involvement in Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: Pelly Ruddock, Luke Berry

Suspended: None

Max Aarons was forced off with a shin injury in the game versus Coventry and is a big doubt ahead of this week's encounter.

He is added to an lengthy injury list, although the hosts will have the suspended Emi Buendia back.

More concerningly, star striker Teemu Pukki looks likely to miss a second consecutive game.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez, Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Tim Krul

Doubtful: Todd Cantwell, Xavi Quintilla, Max Aarons, Teemu Pukki

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Glen Rea, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Morrell, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Harry Cornick, George Moncur, James Collins

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael McGovern, Christoph Zimmerman, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Alex Tettey, Przemyslaw Placheta, Marco Stiepermann, Josh Martin, Mario Vrancic

Luton Town vs Norwich City Prediction

Luton have characterised themselves as putting in hearty performances this season but their heavy defeat last time out will take its toll.

Trying to recuperate themselves against the team top of the division is a rather thankless task and may not end well for them. We are expecting Norwich City to get the better of Luton Town on Wednesday.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Norwich City