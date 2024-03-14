Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Luton Town will entertain Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last eight games in all competitions and were involved in a seven-goal thriller against Bournemouth in their midweek league clash. First-half goals from Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Ross Barkley helped them take a commanding three-goal lead.

They failed to build on their impressive first-half display, and there was a change in fortune after the break, as they gave away their three-goal lead, suffering a 4-3 away loss.

The visitors have suffered four consecutive losses across all competitions, failing to score in the last three games. In their previous outing, Andrew Omobamidele's own goal in the first half condemned them to a 1-0 away loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 68 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 27-23 lead in wins and 18 games ending in draws.

They met for the first time in the Premier League earlier this season. The reverse fixture in October ended in a 2-2 draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, with three games ending in draws.

Luton Town are winless in their last eight games in all competitions, conceding at least three goals in six games in that period.

Nottingham Forest are winless in their away games in the Premier League in 2024, suffering three losses in four games.

Luton have suffered just one loss in their last five home meetings against the visitors.

The visitors have just one win in eight Premier League games in 2024, suffering six losses.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Hatters have lost five of their last six games in the Premier League. They gave away a three-goal lead in the second half on Wednesday against Bournemouth and will look to improve upon that performance in this home game.

They have scored one goal apiece in their last four home meetings against the visitors. Rob Edwards has a lengthy absentee list for this match, and Tahith Chong picked up a knock against Bournemouth and was subbed off in the 73rd minute. He faces a late fitness test.

The Tricky Trees have suffered four losses in a row and have failed to score in their last three games. They have lost six of their last eight league games and might struggle here. Nuno Espírito Santo is expected to welcome back Ola Aina to the squad but the defender is likely to start from the bench. Giovanni Reyna is also an option for the trip to Bedfordshire.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their poor defensive records in 2024, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ross Barkley to score or assist any time - Yes