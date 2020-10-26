Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Luton Town and Nottingham Forest will clash at Kenilworth Road, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts currently occupy ninth spot on the table, having picked up 12 points from seven matches to date, while Forest are further down in 19th, with just one point separating them from the relegation places.

Luton Town were 1-0 victors away to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, while their visitors had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Derby County.

⭐️ Saturday's 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday marked the Hatters' 1,500th win in the Football League 🙌



Here's to many more! #MondayMotivation #COYH pic.twitter.com/4LZ93c5WI7 — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) October 26, 2020

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 63 previous occasions and Nottingham Forest have the slightly better head-to-head record.

The Tricky Trees have 27 wins and 15 draws to their name, while Luton Town were victorious on 21 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January, on matchday 28 of last season when a brace from Joe Lolley and penalty by Lewis Grabban gave Forest a 3-1 home win.

Advertisement

Luton Town form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Nottingham Forest form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Luton Town

The hosts will be without James Collins who contracted COVID-19 and is expected to be out until early November. Harry Cornick (groin) is a doubt for the fixture with Nottingham Forest.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones.

Injuries: James Collins

Doubtful: Harry Cornick

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest

The visitors have Fouad Bachirou (hamstring) and Joe Worrall (broken foot) ruled out due to injury.

There are no suspension concerns for Nottingham Forest.

Injuries: Fouad Bachirou, Joe Worrall

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Martin Cranie; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock; Elliot Lee, Danny Hylton, Sam Nombe

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba; Nicholas Loannou, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Cyrus Christie; Shola Ameobi, Ryan Yates, Harry Arter, Joe Lolley; Lyle Taylor, Lewis Grabban

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Luton Town have started the season brightly and they will be looking to get all three points here to aid their quest for the playoff places.

Advertisement

Forest, on the other hand, are staring down the barrels of relegation and need to start racking up the points if they are to avoid engaging in a relegation dogfight this early in the season.

However, Luton Town's better form should be enough to see them earn a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Nottingham Forest