Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this weekend and will see Luton Town host Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road on Friday afternoon.

Luton Town have hit a rough patch in their race for promotion. They were beaten 2-0 by fellow promotion contenders Huddersfield Town in their last game. After going a goal behind on the hour mark, Elijah Adebayo had the chance to level the scores for the Hatters from the penalty spot but could only hit the woodwork.

The hosts sit fifth in the league with 65 points from 41 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their quest for top-flight football.

Nottingham Forest are in brilliant form at the moment. They picked up a well-deserved 2-0 win over Birmingham City in their last game, with Keinan Davis opening the scoring in the first five minutes of the game before Scott McKenna doubled his side's lead with a thumping header in the second half.

The Reds sit fourth in the Championship standings with 67 points from 39 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run as the season approaches its end.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

There have been 66 meetings between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won five more. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, with that encounter ending goalless.

Luton Town Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Luton Town

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury both came off injured in the hosts' last game and will join Cameron Jerome, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho and Jed Steer on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Cameron Jerome, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Jed Steer, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Henri Lansbury

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Max Lowe and Steve Cook remain the only injury concerns for manager Steve Cooper ahead of Friday's clash.

Injured: Max Lowe, Steve Cook

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): James Shea; Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Daniel Potts; James Bree, Robert Snodgrass, Luke Berry, Allan Campbell, Amari'i Bell; Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Luton Town are on a three-game winless run at the moment. They last went this long without a league win in November last year. They have won just one of their last four home games and will be looking to improve their home form.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are on a five-game winning streak in the league and are unbeaten in their last 10 in the competition. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Peter P