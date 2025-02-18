Luton Town vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle lock horns in a bottom-of-the-table clash at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday. The Pilgrims head into the midweek clash as the only side without an away win in the league this season and will be desperate to end this dire run.

Luton Town continue to languish at the bottom end of the EFL Championship standings as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last Saturday.

The Hatters have gone 11 consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, losing nine and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Derby County in December.

Luton Town have picked up 27 points from their 32 Championship games to sit rock-bottom in the league table, just one point and one place below Wednesday’s visitors.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, were sent crashing down to earth in their surge from the doldrums as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last time out.

Before that, the Pilgrims were on a run of three back-to-back victories, including a shock 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 9.

While Plymouth will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday, results on the road offer little optimism as they have failed to win their 16 Championship away games this season.

Luton Town vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, Plymouth Argyle boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Plymouth Argyle are the only side yet to taste victory on their road in the league, losing 12 and claiming four draws — they currently hold the poorest point tally away from home (4).

Luton Town have failed to win their last four home games, picking up just one point from a possible 16, having gone unbeaten in the six matches preceding this run.

Luton Town vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Luton Town and Plymouth know victory here could provide the much-needed catalyst in their bid to salvage their season and we expect both sides to go all out in search of maximum points.

However, the Pilgrims have struggled to impose themselves away from home and we fancy Luton to come out on top.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Luton Town vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Luton’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors' last six outings)

