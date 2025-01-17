Luton Town vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The action continues in round 27 of the EFL Championship as Luton Town and Preston North End square off at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. The Hatters head into the weekend on a five-game losing streak in all competitions and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Luton Town were sent packing from the FA Cup as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League side Nottingham Forest at City Ground last Saturday.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the league, where the Hatters are on a run of four consecutive defeats, stretching back to a 2-1 victory over Derby County on December 20.

Luton Town have picked up 25 points from their 26 EFL Championship games to sit 20th in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

Preston North End, on the other hand, booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup as they secured a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Deepdale Stadium on Tuesday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men now turn their focus to the Championship, where they saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on New Year’s Day courtesy of a 3-1 defeat against West Bromwich Albion, four days before playing out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

With 30 points from 26 matches, Preston North End are currently 15th in the Championship standings, level on points with 14th-placed Millwall.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Preston have failed to win 11 of their 12 Championship away matches this season, losing six and claiming five draws so far.

Luton Town have lost just one of their last seven home games while picking up four wins and two draws since the start of November.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Prediction

Luton Town have endured weeks of mediocre results and will be looking to find their feet on Saturday. Preston’s form on the road has been nothing to write home about and we fancy the Hatters to claim a narrow victory at Kenilworth Road.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Preston North End

Luton Town vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Preston’s last seven matches)

