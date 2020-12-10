Luton Town vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town’s goalless draw away at Coventry City means they have claimed just four points out of a possible 12 in their last four EFL Championship fixtures.

They are 11 points away from the bottom three but home fans will be adamant that their club do not go three games without a win at a critical stage of the season.

Preston North End lie 13th following their astonishing 3-0 win at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening. They have now gone three games unbeaten.

A win this weekend would likely take them into the top half of the table and would also stretch this aforementioned run to four matches.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Head-to-head

Luton have not lost at home to Preston in three games – their last defeat against them on their own patch coming back in the year 2000.

However, since the turn of the century, the Hatters have beaten their opponents just twice in six encounters, losing on three other occasions.

This weekend’s fixture will be the 45th consecutive league game between the two clubs.

Preston have the better record historically, winning 25 of the 46 games ever played between the pair, losing just 11 times and drawing on 10 occasions.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Team News

Pelly Ruddock came back into the Luton XI in midweek, returning after a short spell on the sidelines with injury.

In fact, the hosts’ injury list has significantly shortened over the past seven days with a number of key players making their long-awaited returns.

However, Martin Cranie and Simon Sluga are all doubts after missing Tuesday night’s draw.

Injured: Eunan O’Kane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Pearson will be unavailable for this one after suffering an injury that could keep him out for a number of weeks.

Meanwhile, Darnell Fisher and Daniel Johnson are both available following their respective suspensions.

Injured: Louis Moult, Paul Gallagher, Patrick Bauer, Ben Pearson, Josh Earl, Billy Bodin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-1-4-1): James Shea, Jordan Clarke, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea, Dan Potts, Joe Morrell, Pelly Ruddock, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, James Collins

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Darnell Fisher, Paul Huntington, Ben Davies, Aaron Hughes, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Emil Riis Jakobsen

🙌 Asssistant-manager @Mickharford and left-back @DanPotts03 both paid tribute to @SonnyBradley91 after the skipper's return to action in last night's goalless draw at Coventry, days after his father Ray passed away 🧡#COYH pic.twitter.com/R9HcT0340k — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) December 9, 2020

Luton Town vs Preston North End Prediction

This one is set up to be a very tense and close affair with both sides suffering from the congested winter fixture schedule.

We could see a potentially high-scoring game, although the two sides may not be able to separate themselves from one another by fulltime.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Preston North End