Luton Town vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Luton Town and Preston North End go head-to-head at the Kenilworth Road Stadium on Wednesday.

The Lilywhites will head into the game seeking to complete a league double over the hosts after easing to a 2-0 victory back in October’s reverse fixture.

Luton Town were sent crashing back down to earth last Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of QPR on home turf.

This followed a slender 1-0 victory at Coventry City on March 8 which saw their two-match losing streak come to an end.

With 57 points from 36 games, Luton Town are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, level on points with sixth-placed Sheffield United in the final playoffs spot.

Meanwhile, Preston North End failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Cardiff City.

The Lilywhites are now unbeaten in each of their most recent four games, claiming three draws and one draw, while losing just once in their last 11 outings.

With 51 points from 37 games, Preston North End are currently 13th on the log, level on points with Blackpool.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

Preston North End boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides. Luton Town have picked up 13 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Preston North End Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

Luton Town vs Preston North End Team News

Luton Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley and Gabriel Osho, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley, Gabriel Osho

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Sean Maguire, Patrick Bauer, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham, Declan Rudd and Isaiah Brown are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Sean Maguire, Patrick Bauer, Tom Barkhuizen, Greg Cunningham, Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): James Shea; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Luke Berry, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Allan Campbell; Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Bambo Diaby, Liam Lindsay; Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Benjamin Whiteman, Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis, Cameron Archer

Luton Town vs Preston North End Prediction

While Luton Town have struggled for form in recent weeks, they will take pride in their home record as they have won five and drawn two of their last eight games at home. Next up is the stern test of going up against an opposing side who are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 games.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Preston North End

