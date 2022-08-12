Luton Town vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Luton Town will host Preston North End at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in the EFL Championship as both teams aim to pick up their first win of the league season.

The Hatters have drawn both their games so far - 0-0 with Birmingham and 1-1 with Burnley - before getting dumped out of the EFL Cup by Newport County.

Co-incidentally, Preston have also seen two stalemates in the league - both goalless against Wigan Athletic and Hull City. However, the Lilywhites finally into gear in their cup game on Wednesday, knocking Huddersfield out with a thumping 4-1 win.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

There have been 50 clashes between the two teams before, with Preston winning on more than half the occasions (26).

Preston North End FC @pnefc Ryan Lowe joked that he’s expecting a few sleepless nights as he looks to make his team selection ahead of Saturday’s trip to Luton Town.



Watch the manager's pre-match interview.



#pnefc Ryan Lowe joked that he’s expecting a few sleepless nights as he looks to make his team selection ahead of Saturday’s trip to Luton Town.Watch the manager's pre-match interview. 💬 Ryan Lowe joked that he’s expecting a few sleepless nights as he looks to make his team selection ahead of Saturday’s trip to Luton Town.Watch the manager's pre-match interview. 👇#pnefc

Luton have beaten Preston on 14 occasions but thrice in their last four meetings.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Team News

Luton Town

Fred Onyedinma and Louie Watson are injured, while Alfie Doughty is nursing a hamstring problem.

Manager Nathan Jones made a lot of changes to his lineup for the EFL Cup clash against Newport County but is expected to field his best XI on Saturday.

Injured: Fred Onyedinma, Louie Watson, Alfie Doughty.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Luton Town FC @LutonTown



#LUTPNE | #COYH There is still time to secure your seat for Saturday's match against Preston North End 🎟️ There is still time to secure your seat for Saturday's match against Preston North End 🎟️#LUTPNE | #COYH

Preston North End

The Lilywhites won't have Sean Maguire, who's out with an Achilles injury, while Bambo Diaby is also sidelined.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez had an injury scare earlier this week on his debut and remains doubtful for Saturday. Ched Evans will be serving the final game of his suspension.

Injured: Sean Maguire, Bambo Diaby.

Doubtful: Alvaro Fernandez.

Suspended: Ched Evans.

Unavailable: None.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Predicted XIs

Luton Town (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath; Gabriel Osho, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Preston Town (4-2-3-1): Freddie Woodman; Greg Cunningham, Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes; Ai McCann, Ben Whiteman; Brad Potts, Daniel Johnson, Ryan Ledson; Troy Parrott.

Luton Town vs Preston North End Prediction

Neither team has been impressive in the league so far this season, drawing both their opening games. So there's a good chance that this one could end in a stalemate too.

Preston will be confident after their stunning midweek victory, but Luton should have enough in the tank to eke out at least a point.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Preston North End.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav