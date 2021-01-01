Luton Town vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

After a creditable draw away at leaders Norwich City, QPR travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in an EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

Despite it being a great point earned against Norwich, that made it nine games without a win in the Championship for QPR. They are languishing in 19th spot in the standings.

In that game, Teemu Pukki gave Norwich the lead with a 75th-minute penalty, but Bright Osayi-Samuel equalized with another penalty in the 86th minute to secure a draw.

Luton have nine points more than QPR so far, and will be buoyed by their win against Bristol City in their last game.

Leicester City loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a late winner to make it 2-1 and give Luton the three points.

💬 "I came here knowing that I really wanted to make an impact and a name for myself in this tough league."



It's safe to say he's made an impact... 🤩



👉 https://t.co/KBZiDpSt3H#COYH pic.twitter.com/3RuPekIldQ — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) December 30, 2020

Luton Town vs QPR Head-to-Head

In 98 previous matches between these two teams, QPR have won 38 times, while Luton have won 31 matches. A total of 29 previous games between Luton and Queens Park Rangers have ended in draws.

Luton Town form guide: W-L-D-L-W

QPR form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Luton Town vs QPR Team News

Luton Town

James Bree is ruled out for Luton with a knee injury. Dan Potts is still unlikely to start this game, but has made a few substitute appearance after an ankle injury.

Injured: James Bree

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

Osman Kakay is expected to remain on the sidelines for QPR. Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are ruled out with knee injuries. Lee Wallace will continue to miss out with his ongoing calf problem.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens, Lee Wallace, Osman Kakay

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs QPR Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga; Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Glen Rea; Harry Cornick, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Berry, Kazenga LuaLua; James Collins

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Todd Kane, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen; Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Albert Adomah; Lyndon Dykes

Luton Town vs QPR Prediction

Luton have been adept at finding ways to get results in recent matches. They will be confident of getting the points against a side that have not won in nine games.

Queens Park Rangers are likely to continue their recent struggles in this match. We are predicting a comfortable win for the home side.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 QPR