Luton Town vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Round 37 of the EFL Championship comes to an end at the Kenilworth Road Stadium where Luton Town play host to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

QPR will be seeking to complete a second consecutive league double over the hosts after winning each of the last three meetings between the sides.

Luton Town moved into the playoffs places last Tuesday as they grabbed a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Coventry City.

While this was the second consecutive defeat for the hosts, the result saw the Hatters end their two-game losing streak.

With 57 points from 35 outings, Luton Town are currently sixth in the EFL Championship standings and could rise as high as fourth with a win on Sunday.

QPR, on the other hand, continued to struggle for consistency as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Cardiff City last time out.

They head into Sunday’s game with just one win from their last eight games across all competitions, losing five games and claiming two draws in that time.

This poor run has seen them drop outside the playoff places as they sit seventh in the league table with 56 points from 35 games.

Luton Town vs QPR Head-To-Head

QPR boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 41 wins from the last 101 meetings between the sides. Luton Town have picked up 31 wins in that time, while 29 games have ended all square.

Luton Town Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

QPR Form Guide: L-D-W-L-L

Luton Town vs QPR Team News

Luton Town

Luton Town will take to the pitch without the services of Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley and Gabriel Osho, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley, Gabriel Osho

Suspended: None

QPR

Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh, Lyndon Dykes, Seny Dieng and Charlie Austin are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh, Lyndon Dykes, Seny Dieng, Charlie Austin

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs QPR Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alex Palmer; Dan Potts, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer; James Bree, Luke Berry, Henri Lansbury, Amari'i Bell; Danny Hylton; Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Moses Odubajo, Sam Field, Jeff Hendrick, Albert Adomah; Ilias Chair, Chris Willock; Andre Gray

Luton Town vs QPR Prediction

With a place in the playoffs places on the line, we expect a thrilling contest on Sunday with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. Luton Town head into the game as the more in-form side, claiming six wins from their last eight games, and we fancy them to win the game, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 QPR

Edited by Peter P