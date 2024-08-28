Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers get round four of the EFL Championship underway when they square off at the Kenilworth Road on Friday. This will be the second of their two consecutive cup-and-league encounters, with QPR claiming a penalty shootout victory when they met in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Luton Town suffered a dissapointing second-round exit from the EFL Cup in midweek as they were beaten 4-1 on penalties by QPR following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

This was in keeping with their poor run of results in the EFL Championship, where Rob Edwards’ men have failed to win their opening three matches, picking up just one point from the first nine available.

Luton Town, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have now failed to win their last 10 competitive matches, losing eight and claiming two draws since April’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

With Tuesday’s cup triumph, Queens Park Rangers have now gone four straight matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws. However, Marti Cifuentes’ side have failed to taste victory in the Championship this season, picking up two points from their opening three matches.

Queens Park Rangers will now look to secure back-to-back wins over Luton Town for the first time since going on a run of four consecutive victories against the Hatters between January 2021 and March 2022.

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 43 wins from the last 105 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 33 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

QPR are unbeaten in eight of their last nine competitive away matches, claiming five wins and three draws since mid February.

Luton have failed to win their last four competitive home games, losing three and picking up one draw since beating Bournemouth 2-1 on April 6.

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers have stumbled into the new campaign and will be looking to find their feet this weekend.

The Hatters will aim to get one over QPR following their cup defeat and we fancy them to secure a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Queens Park Rangers’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams)

