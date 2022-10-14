Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Luton Town will host Queens Park Rangers in the 15th round of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 15).

Michael Beale’s men will travel to the Kenilworth Road Stadium unbeaten in their last six games against Luton and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Luton were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game, playing out a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. The Hatters are now unbeaten in five games, claiming two wins and three draws. Luton have picked up 18 points from 13 games and sit tenth in the standings.

Meanwhile, QPR continued their fine run of results with a 2-1 victory over Reading last time out. They have now won three straight games for the first time since January and are unbeaten in their last five.

With 24 points from 13 games, QPR are third in the league table, level on points with Sheffield United and Norwich City at the top of the pile.

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 42 wins from the last 102 meetings, QPR boast a superior record in this fixture.

Luton have picked up 31 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

QPR are on a four-game winning streak against the Hatters, while they are unbeaten in their last seven meetings since a 1-0 loss in January 2007.

Luton are unbeaten in their last five outings, claiming two wins and three draws.

QPR are on a run of three victories, scoring five goals and conceding two. They are unbeaten in their last five outings since September.

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, QPR head into the weekend as the firm favourites to claim all three points. The visitors take on a Luton side who have managed just one win in their last ten home games. QPR should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Queens Park Rangers

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six meetings).

