Luton Town vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2022

Luton Town and Reading will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 19 fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at the same venue on Saturday. Carlton Morris put the Hatters ahead in first-half injury time but Eliot Embleton's 78th-minute leveler saw the two sides share the spoils.

Reading fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Burnley. They took a 56th-minute lead through Tom Ince, with Manuel Benson equalizing 10 minutes later. Anass Zaroury scored the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time to complete the comeback win.

The defeat saw the Royals drop to the 11th spot, having garnered 25 points from 17 matches. Luton Town are level on points but a superior goal difference sees them two spots ahead of their next visitors.

Luton Town vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. Reading have a slightly better record with 26 wins to their name, while Luton Town were victorious on 24 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Luton claimed a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Both sides have scored in just one of the last eight meeting between the two teams.

Luton Town have won five of their last seven head-to-head games against Reading, losing one.

Reading have lost four of their last five away matches.

Luton Town are unbeaten in five home matches and four games in this run saw both sides find the back of the net.

Five of the last six head-to-head games produced two goals or fewer.

Luton Town vs Reading Prediction

Only goal difference separates Luton Town and Reading in the table, illustrating how closely-matched the two sides have been this season.

However, Reading have been poor on their travels, with just one win registered in their last five away games.

Luton Town, by contrast, are on a five-game unbeaten run at home and also have a positive recent record against Reading, winning five of their last seven games against the Royals.

We are backing the hosts to keep this run going with a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Luton Town vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luton Town to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

