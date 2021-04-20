Luton Town vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town will hope to keep their new-found momentum going against Reading when the sides square off at Kenilworth Road in the Championship on Wednesday.

After losing consecutively to Derby and Barnsley, the Hatters have won two back-to-back games. That included a 1-0 victory at home to promotion-hopefuls Watford at the weekend.

James Collins struck a penalty in the 68th minute to condemn the Hornets to a shock loss which inturn confirmed Norwich City's return to Premier League.

The Bedfordshire outfit will be looking to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season. Freefalling Reading is not exactly the most intimidating side at the moment.

Having once flirted with direct promotion earlier on in the season, the Royals are now languishing seventh in the league table. They have won only once in their last seven games.

Luton Town vs Reading Head-To-Head

In 56 meetings between the sides, Reading claimed the spoils 26 times, though Luton are not far behind with 22 wins against them.

The Royals won the first leg of their league clash 2-1, but the Hatters responded by ousting them from the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at home.

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

Luton Town vs Reading Team News

Luton Town

Tom Lockyer underwent ankle surgery in February and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Eunan O'Kane is another casualty.

Harry Cornick is a fitness doubt.

Injured: Tom Lockyer and Eunan O'Kane

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

Lucas Joao is Reading's only notable injury concern with a dislocated shoulder.

Injured: Lucas Joao

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town vs Reading Predicted XI

Luton Town (4-3-1-2): Simon Sluga; James Bree, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; Jordan Clark, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Glen Rea; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; Elijah Adebayo, James Collins.

Reading (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Liam Moore, Thomas Holmes, Omar Richards; Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent; Yakou Meite, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria; George Puscas.

Luton Town vs Reading Prediction

Reading have struggled for consistency after a fine start to the campaign and don't appear likely to repeat last season's 5-0 thrashing of the Hatters.

The home side have won six times from the last 10 games, with only three sides in the division collecting more points than them during that period.

Another victory for Luton Town seems to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Reading