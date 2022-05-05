Luton Town vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town will host Reading FC in their final EFL Championship outing on Saturday.

Luton will come into this fixture after being on the receiving end of a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Fulham on Monday. The result has meant that they are yet to confirm their playoff status, with Middlesbrough and Millwall looking over them.

The visitors have escaped relegation by a fair margin despite suffering back-to-back losses. They come into this game following a 1-0 defeat to West Brom last weekend in the Championship.

Luton Town vs Reading Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 57 meetings between the teams, Reading head into Wednesday’s game with the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Luton Town have picked up 22 wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

Nonetheless, the last time they played each other, it was Luton who sealed all three points for themselves.

Reading Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Luton Town Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Luton Town vs Reading Team News

Luton Town

The visitors will be without Harry Cornick and Tom Lockyer, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Harry Cornick, Tom Lockyer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Reading Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Shea, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, James Bree, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinma, Amari'i Bell, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlos Mendes Gomes

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Ethan Bristow, Scott Dann, Thomas Holmes, Dejan Tetek; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Tom Dele-Bashiru, John Swift, Junior Hoilett; Andy Carroll

Luton Town vs Reading Prediction

Luton will have a lot to prove if they are to overcome their 7-0 battering at the hands of Fulham. The result will have hurt them mentally a great deal, especially being so close to the playoffs.

A win on Saturday leaves other equations out of the picture. However, any other result for Luton will complicate the scenario for the last team making it to the playoffs.

A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Reading

