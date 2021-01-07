Luton Town vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Two Championship teams in Luton Town and Reading go toe-to-toe in the FA Cup on Saturday. Luton Town have never won the FA Cup but did come runners-up in the 1958/59 edition of the competition.

Reading’s best runs in the competition came in the 1926/27 and the 2014/15 season when they manage to reach the semi-finals.

The Royals go into this one on the back of two wins and a draw in their last three games while Luton claimed their first win in four games last time out.

Both teams’ injury lists look markedly different ahead of this appetising cup tie.

Luton Town vs Reading Head-to-Head

These two have met in the League Cup four times since 2000 but this will be their first FA Cup encounter since 1963.

Luton ran out 2-1 winners that day with the match being the only time they have ever met one another in the world’s oldest club competition.

The Hatters have not beaten Reading in the league since 2006 but recorded a 1-0 win in their League Cup tie in September.

However, their last home win against Royals came in 2000, nearly 21 years ago now.

Luton Town vs Reading Team News

Luton Town have a relatively healthy squad with only one forecast absentee subject to any late knocks.

James Collins is likely to head the attack with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall supporting just behind.

Injured: James Bree

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading have a long list of players out injured for this one but luckily for them, they do have strength in depth.

Lucas Joao returned from injury to net a brace last time out and will likely get the nod while Michael Olise could come in to replace Sone Aluko on the flank.

Injured: Liam Moore, Lewis Gibson, Yakou Meite, Andy Yiadom, George Puscas, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Reading Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga; Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Glen Rea; Harry Cornick, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock; James Collins

Reading Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, Alfa Semedo, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

Luton Town vs Reading Prediction

Luton may have the fitter squad but Reading contain better quality personnel and that could ultimately show this weekend.

However, Royals fans may actually want as little matches as possible this congested season as they vie for a top six place. They might not be so disappointed if they exit the competition against Luton Town.

The players themselves will have different ideas though.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Reading