Luton Town vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town will host Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday in a rescheduled matchday 24 EFL Championship fixture.

The home side come into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough. First-half goals from Glen Rea and Duncan Watmore saw the two sides share the spoils, while James Collins missed a second-half penalty for Luton.

Rotherham United also played out a 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers. A late goal by Lewis Wing snatched a point for the hosts after Adam Armstrong had given Rovers a first-half lead.

Luton Town are comfortable in mid-table, having garnered 61 points from 44 games to date. Rotherham United are running out of time to save themselves from relegation and are three points from safety with just two games left.

Luton Town vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 44 occasions in the past and Luton Town have a better record.

The Hatters have 15 wins to their name, while Rotherham United were victorious in 10 previous matches. The two sides shared the spoils on nine occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 4 November 2020 when a second-half goal by James Collins gave Luton Town a 1-0 away win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five Championship fixtures, while Rotherham United have just one win from their last 10 league games.

Luton Town form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Rotherham United form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Luton Town vs Rotherham United Team News

Luton Town

Two players have been sidelined for the hosts. Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Eunan O'Kane (broken leg) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones.

Injuries: Tom Lockyer, Eunan O'Kane

Suspension: None

Rotherham United

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has been sidelined with an eye injury. Meanwhile, Matt Crooks has served out his suspension for the red card he received against Middlesbrough and should be available for selection.

Injury: Viktor Johansson

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon Sluga (GK); Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Matthew Pearson, James Bree; Pelly Ruddock, Ryan Tunnicliffe; Kazenga LuaLua, Kieman Dewsbury-Hall, Jordan Clark; Elijah Adebayo

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Viktor Johansson (GK); Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe; Wes Harding, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Matthew Olosunde; Freddie Ladipo; Michael Smith

Luton Town vs Rotherham United

Luton Town have nothing left to play for but they will be keen on ending the season on a high by winning their final home game.

Rotherham United are desperate for the points but might find the going tough against an in-form Luton. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Rotherham United