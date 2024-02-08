Luton Town vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Luton Town will invite last-placed Sheffield United to Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings and played out an entertaining 4-4 draw against Newcastle United last week. Gabriel Osho and Ross Barkley scored in the first half while Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo scored in quick succession in the second half.

The visitors are winless in their last seven league games, and in their previous outing, they suffered their third 5-0 loss of the season, losing at home to Aston Villa. With just two wins from 23 games, they have just 10 points to their name. They trail the hosts, who are in 17th place in the league standings, by 10 points.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 47 times in all competitions with their first meeting dating back to 1937. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 19 wins. The hosts have gotten the better of their northern rivals 11 times, and 17 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in the Premier League on Boxing Day, with Luton recording a 3-2 away win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, recording two wins on the spin.

Luton Town are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against Sheffield United, with the last three games ending in draws.

The visitors are winless in their travels this season, suffering nine losses in their 11 away games.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024 thus far, recording three wins and playing three draws.

The visitors have the worst goalscoring and defensive record in the Premier League this season, scoring 19 times while conceding 59 goals in 23 games.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Prediction

The Hatters have seen an upturn in form recently and have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the year. They have scored four goals apiece in their last two league games and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last six league outings, scoring at least twice in four games in that period, and are strong favorites.

There are no fresh absentees for the hosts in this match, and Mads Andersen faces a late fitness test as he is nursing a calf injury. Three of their five wins in the league this term have come at home, so they'll be hopeful of a positive outcome.

The Blades went unbeaten in their first two games of the year but have suffered three consecutive losses since. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games in the league while conceding 13 goals, and they might struggle here. It should be noted that they have just one win in their last six meetings against the hosts.

Rhian Brewster is back from a suspension while Oliver McBurnie is also back in contention to start after being rested last week due to a calf injury.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' advantage in the recent meetings in this fixture, Luton are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luton Town 3-0 Sheffield United

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ross Barkley to score or assist any time - Yes