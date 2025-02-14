Luton Town vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Luton Town play host to Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road in round 33 of EFL Championship on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with the Blades claiming a comfortable home win over Middlesbrough.

Luton Town, meanwhile, continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

The Hatters have now gone 10 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing eight and claiming two draws since Boxing Day.

This poor run of results has seen Luton Town plunge to the bottom of the Championship standings with 27 points from 31 games, two points away from safety.

In contrast, Sheffield United continue to push for the league title as they secured a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane last time out.

The Blades have now won three straight matches, scoring six goals and conceding twice, and on a run of six wins from their last seven league games since their 2-1 defeat against Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

With 67 points from 32 matches, Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship standings, two points behind first-placed Leeds United.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Sheffield United boasts the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last 10 away matches while claiming seven wins and two draws since losing back-to-back games against Leeds United and Middlesbrough in October.

Luton Town are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home matches, picking up four wins and three draws since the start of November.

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield United have their sights on the league crown and will be licking their lips as they take on a struggling Luton side who are rooted to the bottom of the table. The Hatters have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign and we see them struggling in front of their home supporters this weekend.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Sheffield United

Luton Town vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)

