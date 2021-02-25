Luton Town vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Luton Town will host Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road on Saturday with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall, with a late strike from Millwall's George Evans canceling out a 55th minute Elijah Adebayo goal.

Sheffield Wednesday were on the wrong end of a 3-0 bashing away to Brentford on Wednesday.

That defeat did not help Wednesday's survival hopes and they currently sit in 23rd spot, three points from safety.

Luton Town are fairly comfortable in 17th place, having garnered 38 points from 31 games to date.

📅 #OnThisDay in 2020...



The Hatters beat Brentford 2-1 in front of a packed Kenilworth Road - the last time we would have an evening game with a full crowd 😢



We can't wait to have you all back soon! 🤞#COYH pic.twitter.com/hwspIazHpW — LutonTown (@LutonTown) February 25, 2021

Luton Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 62 occasions in the past and Sheffield Wednesday have the better head-to-head record.

The Owls have 23 wins and 21 draws to their name, while Luton Town were victorious on 18 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 24th October 2020 on matchday 7 of the current campaign when a 74th minute goal by Pelly Ruddock helped Luton Town pick up a 1-0 away win over a 10-man Wednesday.

Advertisement

Both sides have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and have almost similar records in their most recent fixtures.

Luton Town form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Luton Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Luton Town

The hosts have two players sidelined through injury. Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Eunan O'Kane (broken leg) are unavilable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nathan Jones.

The Luton manager named a slightly changed team for the visit of Millwall but should be back to his strongest lineup on Saturday.

Injuries: Tom Lockyer, Eunan O'kane

Suspension: none

Sheffield Wednesday

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Luton Town. A host of players have been ruled out of the clash with Luton Town. Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (foot), and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) are all long-term absentees.

Andre Green is also ruled out with a heel injury. The 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for one month.

First choice goalkeeper Keiran Westwood pulled out of training on Wednesday with a rib issue and scans showed he suffered a fracture. Massimo Luongo had returned to light training from a thigh problem but suffered a flared knee and is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks.

Furthermore, Liam Shaw will serve out the second game of his suspension folllowing his red card against Birmingham City.

Injuries: Joost van Aken, Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo, Andre Green, Keiran Westwood

Suspension: Liam Shaw

Advertisement

Neil Thompson provided an injury update following last night's game. 👇#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 25, 2021

Luton Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Martin Cranie, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Jack Clark; Pelly Ruddock, James Collins, Harry Cornick

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Wildsmith (GK); Osaze Urhoghide, Sam Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer; Matt Penney, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach; Elias Kachunga, Callum Peterson

Luton Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Both sides have been ineffective in attack in recent weeks, which suggests that this could be a low-scoring affair.

However, Luton Town are more likely to take advantage of the few chances created to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Sheffield Wedensday