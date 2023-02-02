Luton Town vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Luton Town will host Stoke City at Kenilworth Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 4), looking to make it three league wins in a row.

With 45 points from 28 games, the Hatters are fourth in the standings and are coming off consecutive wins.

Rob Edwards' side beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 before scraping to a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in the Welsh capital. They could now make it three wins on the bounce for the second time in their last seven games.

Stoke, meanwhile, ended their three-game losing run with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Reading, taking them up to 18th place in the league table with 33 points from 28 games.

Will Smallbone, Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown and Dwight Gayle scored to give the Potters their biggest league win since July 2020 (4-0 vs Barnsley).

Alex Neil's side then followed that up with a 3-1 defeat of Stevenage in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Luton Town vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between Luton and Stoke, who have won 22 times and lost 12.

Stoke have lost just one of their last 13 clashes with Luton - a 2-1 home loss in February 2022.

In their first league meeting earlier this season, Stoke beat Luton 2-0 in November 2022.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last six league visits to Luton, since losing 2-1 in February 2000.

Luton have won five of their last six league games, keeping a clean sheet in the last two - they last won three consecutive games without conceding in December 2017.

Having beaten Reading in their last game, Stoke are aiming for consecutive league wins for the first time since October.

Luton Town vs Stoke City Prediction

Luton have had a better league campaign than Stoke and come into the game on the back of a strong run.

Stoke, meanwhile, have largely blown hot and cold and could go down once more, given the home side's potent attacking vanguard.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Stoke City

Luton Town vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

