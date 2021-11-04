Luton Town vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Luton Town will welcome Stoke City to Kenilwort Road for a matchday 17 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday. Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick scored second-half goals to help the Hatters secure a comeback victory.

Steven Fletcher's late second-half goal proved to be the difference between Blackpool and Stoke City a day later.

The win helped the Potters occupy the final playoff spot, with their 25 points enough for sixth place in the table. Luton Town are just one point and two places beneath them in the table.

Both sides will go all out for the win, with potential playoff places on the line for the winner.

Luton Town vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 46 occasions in the past and Stoke City have a superior record with 20 wins to their name.

Luton Town were victorious on 11 occasions while the two sides shared the spoils in 15 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Nick Powell's brace powered Stoke City to a 3-0 victory on home turf.

The visitors returned to winning ways on Wednesday after a five-game winless run. Luton Town have three wins, a loss and a draw from their last five league matches.

Luton Town form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Stoke City form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Luton Town vs Stoke City Team News

Luton Town

Luke Berry will be out until December with a knee injury.

Injury: Luke Berry

Stoke City

Nick Powell (leg) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) are unavailable due to injuries.

Sam Clucas is doubtful.

Injuries: Nick Powell, Morgan Fox

Doutbful: Sam Clucas

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Amari'i Bell, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik (GK); James Chester, Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Romaine Sawyers, Tom Smith; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

Luton Town vs Stoke City Prediction

Both sides have promotion aspirations on the horizon and are unlikely to be too adventurous against a direct playoff rival.

Luton Town have been the more impressive side in recent weeks but Stoke City's return to winning ways makes them a tricky proposition. Given what is on the line, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Stoke City

