Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

Luton Town are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Luton Town come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Burnley in their most recent league game. South African attacker Lyle Foster and Danish winger Jacob Bruun Larsen scored the goals to secure the win for Burnley. Forward Elijah Adebayo scored the consolation goal for Luton Town.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat nine-man Liverpool 2-1 in their most recent league game. A goal from South Korean attacker Son Heung-min and an own goal from centre-back Joel Matip sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur. Dutch forward Cody Gakpo scored the goal for Liverpool, who had midfielder Curtis Jones and Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota sent off.

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Luton Town are facing Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Striker Carlton Morris has managed four goal contributions in seven league starts for Luton Town this season.

South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has managed six goals in seven league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Midfielder James Maddison has managed six goal contributions in seven league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero has managed two goals in seven league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Luton Town are currently 17th in the league, having won one of their first seven league games. Not much was expected from them as not many expected them to be promoted in the first place, but Luton Town have enjoyed a decent start to their league campaign.

Unlike some other promoted clubs in the past, Luton Town did not have an extravagant summer transfer window. Their most expensive purchase was Ryan Giles for nearly €6 million, and the club have added depth and quality to the squad by picking up players like Ross Barkley and Marvelous Nakamba for cheap fees or or on free transfers.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are flying. Many expected them to struggle following the departure of Harry Kane, but manager Ange Postecoglou has managed to do what his predecessors like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte could not; he has brought positivity to the club, which has translated into top performances on the field.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in the league so far, and should win here.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to keep a clean sheet- yes