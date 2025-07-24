Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction & Betting Tips | July 26 2025

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town in a pre-season friendly this Saturday.

The match will mark Tottenham's third pre-season friendly under new boss Thomas Frank, as they defeated Reading last weekend and will, remarkably, face Wycombe just four hours before this match.

Luton, meanwhile, have already won five pre-season matches in a row following their relegation to League One last season.

So will Tottenham brush Luton aside this weekend or will the Hatters spring a surprise?

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham picked up two wins over Luton during the latter's single season in the Premier League in 2023-24. However, both games were tight, with Tottenham winning by a single goal in both.

Quite what kind of Tottenham side Thomas Frank will select for this game is unknown, particularly with their other game against Wycombe coming just four hours beforehand. The Danish manager has promised all of his players game-time, though, meaning at least a good handful of senior stars should appear here.

Tottenham's pre-season win over Reading last weekend was notable for the debuts of defender Luka Vuskovic and winger Mohammed Kudus. 18-year old Croatian international Vuskovic claimed a goal and assist, while Kudus claimed an assist in the 2-0 win.

Despite suffering relegation last season, Luton did win three of their final four games, and only lost three of their final twelve. However, the damage at that stage was too much to turn around in order for them to survive.

Tottenham would've been hoping to be able to field Morgan Gibbs-White by this point, but the England attacker remains at Nottingham Forest, with his mooted move on hold due to legal technicalities.

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

With five pre-season wins already under their belt, Luton are likely to provide a sterner test for Tottenham than Reading did last weekend.

To add to this, a lot could hang on how many senior players Thomas Frank chooses for this game rather than for the earlier Wycombe match.

Assuming Frank picks a healthy mix of older players and younger talents, though, Spurs should have enough to claim a victory in this match, and will be hoping to keep another clean sheet too.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2 goals - Yes (All five of Luton's pre-season games have featured more than 2 goals).

Tip 3: Tottenham to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Tottenham kept a clean sheet in their last visit to Kenilworth Road).

