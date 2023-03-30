Luton Town vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Luton Town and Watford are back in action on Saturday (April 1) when they lock horns at Kenilworth Road in round 39 of the EFL Championship. The hosts head into the weekend looking to get over the Hornets, having registered a 4-0 thrashing in October’s reverse.

Luton were denied a fourth consecutive victory before the international break, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland. The Hatters have now gone six games without defeat, winning four, since a 1-0 loss to Burnley in February. With 64 points from 38 games, Luton are fourth in the Championship , seven points above Norwich City just outside the playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Watford were denied consecutive wins for the first time this year, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wigan Athletic last time out. That followed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Birmingham City on March 14, which snapped their three-game winless run.

With 55 points from 38 games, Watford are tenth in the league, level on points with ninth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Luton Town vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 90 meetings, Luton boast a superior record in the fixture.

Watford have picked up 30 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

The Hornets are unbeaten in four of their last five games against Luton, claiming three wins and one draw since January 2006.

The Hatters are unbeaten in six games and have lost just two of their 14 Championship games since the turn of the year.

Watford are on a six-game winless run away from home, losing four, since their 1-0 win at Norwich City on January 2.

Luton Town vs Watford Prediction

Luton Town turned a corner since the start of the year and have risen to the upper echelons of the standings.

While Watford will look to make a late charge for the playoffs, they have struggled to grind out results away from home. Luton are on a run of back-to-back home wins and should edge out the Hornets.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Watford

Luton Town vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Luton’s last nine outings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Watford’s last five games.)

