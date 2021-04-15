Luton Town vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Luton Town square off against Watford at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Watford will aim to extend their eight-game unbeaten run in the league, while the hosts will look to make it two wins from two games after last week’s victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Luton Town pulled off one of the most impressive performances in the league last week after coming from behind to grab a 3-1 away against Wycombe Wanderers.

In a game where the hosts saw red, the Hatters scored three quick-fire goals in the final 10 minutes to cancel out Anis Mehmeti’s opener and turn the game on its head.

The win ended their run of two straight losses as they suffered consecutive defeats against Derby County and Barnsley prior to that.

Nathan Jones’ men currently sit in 13th place and could break into the top half of the table with a win on Saturday.

Similarly, Watford returned to winning ways when they claimed a 2-0 win over Reading last time out.

Ismaila Sarr scored two goals in two minutes in the first half to hand the Hornets their 24th league win of the season.

Xisco’s men are now unbeaten in eight games, dating back to their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth back in February.

This impressive run has yielded 22 points and has seen Watford move comfortably into second place in the league table.

Watford will now aim to finish the season strongly and secure automatic promotion back into the Premier League, one year after their relegation.

Luton Town vs Watford Head-To-Head

Luton Town have been the slightly better side in this fixture, picking up 36 wins from 78 meetings across all competitions. Watford have claimed 29 wins, while it has ended in draws in 23 games.

This is the second meeting between the two sides this season, with Watford grabbing a hard-earned 1-0 win in October’s reverse fixture.

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Watford Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Luton Town vs Watford Team News

Luton Town

Tom Lockyer is ruled out of this tie due to an ankle injury. He is joined on the treatment table by Eunan O'Kane, who is sidelined with a broken leg.

Injured: Tom Lockyer, Eunan O'Kane

Suspended: None

Watford

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Watford camp, with Troy Deeney (Achilles injury) and Tom Dele-Bashiru (ACL injury) the only guaranteed absentees.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Watford Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-1): Simon Sluga (GK); James Bree, Kal Naismith, Matty Pearson, Dan Potts; Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann (GK); Adam Masina, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong, Kiko Femenia; Philip Zinckernagel, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah; Ken Sema, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Luton Town vs Watford Prediction

While Luton Town have enjoyed a decent amount of success against Watford, we predict the visitors will grab all three points on Saturday. They come into this one in fine form and boast a stronger squad than the hosts.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Watford