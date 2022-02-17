Luton Town vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Luton Town will welcome West Brom to Kenilworth Road for a matchday 33 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Birmingham City in their last league fixture. Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez all got on the scoresheet for the Hatters.

West Brom were held to a goalless draw by Blackburn Rovers on home turf on Valentine's Day.

The draw further dampened the Baggies' chances of securing promotion as it saw them drop down to ninth spot with 46 points from 31 matches. Luton Town are one point and one spot directly below them.

Luton Town vs West Brom Head-to-Head

This will be the 48th meeting between the two sides and West Brom have been vastly superior in previous matches played.

The West Midlands outfit have 27 wins to their name, while nine matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils. Saturday's hosts were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in August when West Brom secured a 3-2 victory on home turf.

Luton Town's defeat to Birmingham City halted a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. West Brom are currently on a four-game winless streak in the league.

Luton Town form guide: L-W-W-W-D

West Brom form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Luton Town vs West Brom Team News

Luton Town

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. However, Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley and Jordan Clark are all doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley, Jordan Clark

Luton Town FC @LutonTown Match preview



Back at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as we take on West Brom!



#COYH Match previewBack at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as we take on West Brom! 📂 Match preview 👇Back at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as we take on West Brom! #COYH

West Brom

Daryl Dike, Robert Snodgrass and Kean Bryan have all been sidelined with injuries. Kyle Bartley is out with an illness while Matt Phillips is a doubt for the trip to Luton.

Injuries: Daryl Dike, Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan

Unavailable: Kyle Bartey

Doubtful: Matt Phillips

Suspension: None

Luton Town vs West Brom Predicted XI

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): James Shea (GK); Kal Naismith, Gabriel Osho, Reece Burke; Amari'i Bell, Pelly Mpanzu, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, James Bree; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Button (GK); Matt Clarke, Semi Ajayi, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Adam Reach; Andy Carroll

Luton Town vs West Brom Prediction

The two sides still have outside chances of making the playoff spots and are likely to each go all out for the win against a direct contender.

West Brom have struggled in attack of late, while Luton Town's strong home record could prove beneficial. Although one side could nick the win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-1 West Brom

Edited by Manas Mitul