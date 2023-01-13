Luton Town will welcome West Bromwich Albion to Kenilworth Road for a matchday 27 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic at the same venue in the FA Cup at the weekend. Both goals came in the first half, with Tom Naylor's opener for the visitors cancelled out by Harry Cornick's first half injury time leveler to force a replay.

West Brom, meanwhile, also drew their FA Cup game, albeit in a more thrilling 3-3 draw at Chesterfield. Brandon Thomas-Asante and Armando Dobra were the stars of the show, bagging a brace apiece, with the former equalising for West Brom in injury time.

The Baggies will now shift their focus to the league where they're ninth, having garnered 38 points from 26 games. Luton, meanwhile, are one point and two spots better off than West Brom in the standings.

Luton Town vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides, with West Brom leading 27-12.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 was a goalless draw.

Luton are unbeaten in their last nine league games at home, winning three.

West Brom have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last ten Championship games.

Luton have scored beyond the 80th minute in four of their last five league outings.

Five of Luton's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Luton Town vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

West Brom have been one of the most resurgent teams in the league this season, moving from relegation contenders to promotion hopefuls in less than two months. The Baggies won just one of their opening 13 games but eight wins from ten matches since Carlos Cobrehan's appointment have steadied the ship.

Luton, meanwhile, are also just outside the promotion places, with their nine-game unbeaten run at home boosting their confidence.

The hosts have shown a penchant for drawing home games, so the spoils could be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Luton 1-1 West Brom

Luton Town vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

