Luton Town vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1st 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the Premier League table, 19th-placed Luton Town will entertain second-placed West Ham United at the Kenilworth Road on Friday.

The hosts have struggled in their return to the top flight, suffering two defeats in as many games. After a 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in their campaign opener, they suffered a 3-0 loss at Chelsea last week. They will play their first home game in the league on Friday and will look to deliver an improved performance.

The visitors made it two wins in as many games last week as they recorded a 3-1 away win over the high-flying Brighton. James Ward-Prowse opened his goalscoring account for the Hammers in the first half while Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen added goals in quick succession in the second half.

The hosts recorded their first win of the season on Tuesday. They overcame Gillingham 3-2 at home in the Carabao Cup second round and will look to build on that form in this match.

Luton Town vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 90 times in all competitions since 1900. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 33-32 lead in wins and 25 games ending in draws.

They will meet for the first time in the 21st century in a competitive match, with their last meeting coming in the FA Cup sixth round in 1994.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Premier League after two games, conceding seven goals, and also have the second-worst attacking record, scoring just one goal in two games.

Luton have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors in all competitions.

Luton Town vs West Ham Prediction

The Hatters will play their first-ever Premier League home game on Friday, so the atmosphere is expected to be electric. They recorded a hard-fought win in the Carabao Cup at home on Tuesday, so they will aim to build on that form in this match.

West Ham have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and, after a draw in their campaign opener, they have won two games in a row. Though they have struggled in their recent meetings against the hosts, a lot has changed since their last competitive meeting in 1994.

Luton are unbeaten at home in their last nine competitive games, so their home advantage cannot be undermined in this match. Nonetheless, considering the rich form of David Moyes' men, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-2 West Ham

Luton Town vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: James Ward-Prowse to score or assist any time - Yes