Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023 

Luton Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on Saturday (September 22) in the Premier League.

The hosts have endured a difficult return to the top flight, finding themselves in the drop zone. Luton lost 1-0 by Fulham in their last game. They sit rock-bottom and are yet to open their account after four games.

Wolves, meanwhile, haven't fared much better despite a series of commendable performances. They lost 3-1 to Liverpool in their last game, taking an early lead via a Hee-Chang Hwang strike, which eventually came to nothing. The visitors are 16th in the league table with three points from five games.

Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Luton trailing 14-13.

The two sides last faced off in competitive action in 2013 in the FA Cup, which Luton won 1-0, ending a seven-game winless streak in the fixture.

Wolves have conceded 11 goals in the Premier League this season. Only Burnley (12) have conceded more.

Luton are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season, scoring twice.

The Hatters are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Luton are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are the only side in the Premier League this season yet to pick up a point. They performed fairly well in their last home game, though, before losing 2-1 to West Ham United

Wolves, meanwhile, have also lost their last two games after winning their previous two. They are, however, the stronger of the two sides and should come out on top.

Prediction: Luton 1-2 Wolves

Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Luton's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Luton's last five games.)