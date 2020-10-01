Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town suffered their first league defeat of the season last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 loss away at Watford, despite a gutsy performance.

Nathan Jones’ side will face a Wycombe Wanderers outfit who are yet to score, let alone claim a point, in their inaugural season in the second tier of English football.

The Chairboys lost 2-0 to Swansea City last Saturday but put in a good second-half display which manager Gareth Ainsworth described as a “big improvement.”

This will have to continue if they are to get any kind of result against a Luton side who have impressed Championship followers so far this term.

Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-head

Wycombe have triumphed over Luton on just one occasion in their last eight face-offs, although this was away from home, like they are this weekend.

Both sides last met in League One when Luton carried away all three points in a 3-0 win in February 2019.

There have been just 28 meetings between the two clubs in history and this will be their first in the Championship.

Luton have won 13 of these 28 games while Wycombe have won just five. They have shared 10 draws since their first-ever meeting in 1996.

Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

The Hatters will be without injured trio Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane and Brendan Galloway as they continue to recover from their respective injury setbacks.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Darius Charles missed Wycombe’s last game due to suspension and could be kept out of the starting XI after a solid display from Ryan Tafazolli last time out.

Adebayo Akinfenwa and Uche Ikpeazu remain sidelined while Curtis Thompson is battling against time to be fit for Saturday’s game.

Dominic Gape is available once more after serving a three-game suspension.

Injured: Adebayo Akinfenwa, Uche Ikpeazu

Doubtful: Curtis Thompson

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Luton Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee, James Collins

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop , Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson, Matt Bloomfield, Alex Pattison, David Wheeler, Dayrl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma, Scott Kashket

Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe will be worried that they are yet to register a league goal so far this season and will not want to go a fourth game without doing so.

Luton have been quite resolute in defence though, and have been largely clinical at the other end.

The Chairboys may have seen this as a game they could get points from before the start of the season but fans will be less confident of doing so based on the league form of both sides thus far.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers