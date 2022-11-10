Luton vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Luton Town will welcome Rotherham United to Kenilworth Road for a matchday 21 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City in midweek. Nick Powell's third-minute opener and Tom Lockeyer's own goal ten minutes later helped the Potters secure maximum points.

Rotherham, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a shock 1-0 win at local rivals and promotion-hopefuls Sheffield United. Ben Wiles scored a 38th-minute winner against the run of play.

The win helped the Millers climb to 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 20 games. Luton, meanwhile, are ninth with 29 points.

Luton vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 35 previous occasions. Luton have 15 wins to Rotherham's ten.

Their most recent meeting in May 2021 saw the spoils shared in a goalless draw en-route to Rotherham's elimination.

Rotherham have scored 16 Championship goals in the first half this season, with only two teams scoring more.

Luton have lost just two of their last 12 league games, winning five and drawing as many.

Rotherham's 1-0 win over Sheffield United was their first win against the Blades at Bramall Lane since 1980.

Rotherham have won just two of their ten away league games this season and have the third-worst away record in front of goal.

Five of Luton's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score, while five of their last seven head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet, including the last three clashes.

Luton vs Rotherham Prediction

Luton recently parted ways with long-serving manager Nathan Jones, who will take the reins at Southampton. The change in dugout could impact their upward trajectory, with Mick Harford taking temporary charge.

#COYH Mick Harford will take interim charge for Saturday's home game against Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road.

However, the hosts should do enough to claim a comfortable victory ahead of the FIFA World Cup break.

Prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Rotherham United

Luton vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

