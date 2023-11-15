Luxembourg vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Luxembourg and Bosnia & Herzegovina are back in action in Group J of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they square off at the Luxembourg Stadium on Thursday.

While Bosnia have been eliminated and will be playing only for pride, Luc Holtz’s men head into the game needing all three points to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Luxembourg failed to find their feet in the Euro 2024 qualifiers last time out, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Slovakia on October 16.

Holtz’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win in the qualifiers, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding a staggering 11 goals since claiming a 3-1 victory over Iceland on September 8.

With 11 points from eight matches, Luxembourg are currently third in Group J, five points behind second-placed Slovakia with just two games left to play.

Meanwhile, Bosnia & Herzegovina suffered their heaviest defeat of the qualifiers last time out when they were hammered 6-0 by a rampant Portugal side.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein on October 13 which saw their run of four consecutive away defeats in all competitions come to an end.

Bosnia & Herzegovina are currently fifth in Group J or the qualifiers, only above bottom-placed Liechtenstein who have lost all their eight group games so far.

Luxembourg vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bosnia & Herzegovina have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last eight meetings between the two nations.

Luxembourg have picked up just one win in that time, which came back in June when they beat Savo Milosevic’s men 2-0 in Zenica.

Bosnia have failed to win eight of their last nine away matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming three draws since October 2021.

Luxembourg are currently on a three-match winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine since September’s victory over Iceland.

Luxembourg vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction

With just two games to go, Luxembourg must avoid any slip-ups if they are to book their spot in Germany. However, they will need to show their mettle against a Bosnia side who have the head-to-head upper hand in this fixture. Nonetheless, Luxembourg’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are backing them to grind out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Luxembourg vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Luxembourg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Luxembourg’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last seven meetings between the two nations)