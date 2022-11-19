Luxembourg vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022 

Luxembourg and Bulgaria will go head-to-head at the Stade de Luxembourg in a friendly on Sunday (November 20).

The Lions are on a six-game unbeaten run against Luc Holtz’s men and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Luxembourg turned in a resilient performance on Thursday, fighting back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Hungary. That followed a 1-0 victory over Lithuania in their final UEFA Nations League game on September 25, which snapped their three-game winless run.

Luxembourg have won just one of their last eight home games, with that victory coming against Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria maintained their fine run of results with a 2-0 victory over Cyprus in their first outing since the Nations League. They have now won their last three games across competitions, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Bulgaria head into this game unbeaten in their last five away outings across competitions since a 2-1 friendly loss against Croatia in March this year.

Luxembourg vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bulgaria have been dominant in this fixture, claiming five wins from the last six meetings.

Luxembourg have never beat the Lions, while the spoils have been shared once.

Luxembourg are unbeaten in their last three games across competitions, claiming one win and three draws since a 2-0 defeat against Turkey in June.

Bulgaria head into the weekend on a run of three wins and are unbeaten in five games since June.

Luxembourg are winless in seven of their last eight home games, losing four and claiming three draws since September 2021.

Luxembourg vs Bulgaria Prediction

Bulgaria head into the weekend in fine form, winning their last three games. They face a Luxembourg side who have struggled at home, so the Lions should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-2 Bulgaria

Luxembourg vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bulgaria

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of Luxembourg’ last four games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Bulgaria’ last seven outings.)

