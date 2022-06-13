Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Looking to return to winning ways and move level on points with Turkey at the top of the Group C1 table, Luxembourg play host to Faroe Islands on Tuesday.
The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game fresh off the back of picking up their first win in the Nations League and will look to build on that performance.
Luxembourg saw their 100% record in the Nations League come to an end on Saturday courtesy of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Turkey.
Prior to that, they saw off Lithuania and Faroe Islands respectively in their opening two games of the campaign, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.
While Luxembourg will be looking to return to winning ways, they have struggled to get going on home turf, where they have lost each of their last four games.
Meanwhile, Faroe Islands put on a resilient performance as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Lithuania last time out.
Prior to that, they were on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Turkey and Luxembourg in their opening two games in the Nations League.
With three points from a possible nine, Faroe Islands are currently third in Group C1, three points off Tuesday’s hosts in second place.
Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands Head-To-Head
With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Faroe Islands boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Luxembourg have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.
Luxembourg Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L
Faroe Islands Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D
Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands Team News
Luxembourg
Off the back of an injury-free game against Turkey, Luxembourg boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Faroe Islands
Twenty-seven-year-old defender Hørður Askham is sidelined through injury, while the trio of Odmar Færø, René Shaki Joensen ans Sølvi Vatnhamar are currently suspended.
Injured: Hørður Askham
Suspended: Odmar Færø, René Shaki Joensen, Sølvi Vatnhamar
Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands Predicted XI
Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Moris; Marvin Martins, Maxime Chanot, Mathias Olesen, Dirk Carlson; Borges Sanches, Leandro Barreiro, Christopher Martins, Michael Pinto; Danel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues
Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gunnar Nielsen; Gilli Rolantsson, Sonni Nattestad, Heini Vatnsdal, Viljormur Davidsen; Joannes Bjartalid, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Jakup Andreasen, Meinhard Olsen; Klaemint Olsen, Patrik Johannesen
Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands Prediction
Luxembourg have struggled for form on home turf, where they have lost each of their last four outings. Meanwhile, Faroe Islands have managed just one win from their last 12 away games and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.
Prediction: Luxembourg 1-1 Faroe Islands