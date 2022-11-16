Luxembourg vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022 

Luxembourg will host Hungary at the Stade de Luxembourg in a friendly on Thursday (November 17) ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts endured an underwhelming World Cup qualifying campaign, winning three of their eight games and finishing fourth with just nine points from a maximum of 24.

Luxembourg enjoyed an encouraging UEFA Nations League campaign, finishing second with 11 points from six games. They will face Hungary and Bulgaria in the next few days as they gear up for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Hungary, meanwhile, began their quest for the World Cup finals in strong fashion. The Magyars picked up two wins and a draw to open their campaign before running out of steam, winning just three of their next seven. Hungary performed better in the Nations League and would have finished top of their group had they not lost to Italy in their final game.

The visitors will now look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways.

Luxembourg vs Hungary Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been ten meetings between Luxembourg and Hungary. The hosts have won just one of those games, while the visitors have won nine.

Luxembourg picked up a 2-1 win in their last meeting with Hungary to clinch their first win since the two sides first met in 1938.

Luxembourg have not kept a clean sheet against the Magyars.

Hungary have scored at least once in all but one of their last seven games across competitions.

The National Eleven have kept three clean sheets in their last four games on the road after failing to keep any in their four games before that.

Luxembourg vs Hungary Prediction

Luxembourg are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last seven home games and could struggle.

Meanwhile, Hungary's latest result snapped their three-game unbeaten run, and they will look to bounce back here. They have won four of their last five away matches and could come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Luxembourg 0-1 Hungary

Luxembourg vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hungary

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Luxembourg's last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of Hungary's last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

