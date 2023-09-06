Luxembourg vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Luxembourg and Iceland go head-to-head at the Luxembourg Stadium in Group J of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Friday.

While Age Hareide’s men have been eliminated from the qualifiers and will be playing for pride, the hosts need all three points to keep their hopes of reaching Germany alive.

Luxembourg made it two wins from two in the Euro 2024 qualifiers as they edged out Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 at the Bilino Polje last time out.

Prior to that, Luc Holtz’s side beat Liechtenstein 2-0 on June 17 to record their first victory of the qualifiers and snap their five-match winless run.

With seven points from four matches, Luxembourg are currently third in Group J, three points behind second-placed Slovakia heading into the last two rounds of group-stage games.

Elsewhere, Iceland’s qualification dreams came to an end last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Portugal at the Laugardalsvollur.

The Strakarnir Okkar have now lost three of their four games in Group J, with a 7-0 hammering of Liechtenstein on Match 26 being the exception.

With three points from a possible 12, Iceland are currently fourth in the table, seven points off the qualifying places with just two games left to play.

Luxembourg vs Iceland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the two nations, Iceland have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Luxembourg are yet to taste victory against the Strakarnir Okkar, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Holz’s men are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive matches, picking up three wins and three draws since June 2022.

Iceland are winless in three of their last four away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since November 2022.

Luxembourg vs Iceland Prediction

While Iceland have endured an underwhelming qualifying campaign, they head into Friday’s game as slight favorites given their impressive record against Luxembourg.

We predict a cagey affair at the Luxembourg Stadium, with Hareide’s side holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-1 Iceland

Luxembourg vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Luxembourg’s last six matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts' last eight outings)