Luxembourg vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Luxembourg host Lithuania at the Stade de Luxembourg on Sunday in their final Nations League fixture of the season.

With eight points from five games, the Red Lions are in second position of Group 1 in League C behind Turkey, who were promoted to League B.

The minnows put up a valiant performance against the Crescent Stars in midweek to share the spoils in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

However, it wasn't enough to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.

Lithuania are bottom of the group with just a point in five games, ending their losing run in the group with a 1-1 draw against the Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Luxembourg vs Lithuania Head-To-Head

Luxembourg have won three of their previous five clashes with Lithuania, who've beaten them just once - a 1-0 friendly win in their very first encounter in August 2009.

In the June reverse, the Red Lions won the fixture 2-0 in Lithuania.

Luxembourg Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Luxembourg vs Lithuania Team News

Luxembourg

The Red Lions played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Turkey on Thursday and head coach Luc Holtz might field the same XI once more at the weekend.

However, Florian Bonhert bagged an assist for Gerson Rodrigues off the bench and will be gunning for a start on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Football "Dos a Cero Restored" Pharaoh @Soccer_Pharaoh confirmed to finish last in Group C1 and will need the relegation Play-Outs to stay above water in League C.



The Faroe Islands , promoted from League D last season, officially survives relegation. Lithuaniaconfirmed to finish last in Group C1 and will need the relegation Play-Outs to stay above water in League C.The Faroe Islands, promoted from League D last season, officially survives relegation. Lithuania 🇱🇹 confirmed to finish last in Group C1 and will need the relegation Play-Outs to stay above water in League C.The Faroe Islands 🇫🇴, promoted from League D last season, officially survives relegation.

Lithuania

The Rinktine fought back against the Faroe Islands to secure a 1-1 draw on Thursday and could also lineup with the same team on Sunday.

Veteran defender Saulius Mikoliūnas will earn his 100th cap if he plays, which will make him the first player in the side's history to hit triple digits in terms of appearances made.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luxembourg vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Luxembourg (4-5-1): Anthony Moris; Marvin da Graça, Maxime Chanot, Laurent Jans, Mica Pinto; Vincent Thill, Sébastien Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Gerson Rodrigues; Danel Sinani.

Lithuania (4-2-3-1): Džiugas Bartkus; Saulius Mikoliūnas, Edvinas Girdvainis, Linas Klimavičius, Dominykas Barauskas; Vykintas Slivka, Linas Mėgelaitis; Justas Lasickas, Arvydas Novikovas, Paulius Golubickas; Fedor Černych.

Luxembourg vs Lithuania Prediction

Lithuania are the underdogs here but, given that it is their final game of their UEFA Nations League group, the Rinktine could put up another challenge.

Luxembourg held Turkey in their last game and could be involved in another stalemate here.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-1 Lithuania

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far