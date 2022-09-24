Luxembourg vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Luxembourg host Lithuania at the Stade de Luxembourg on Sunday in their final Nations League fixture of the season.
With eight points from five games, the Red Lions are in second position of Group 1 in League C behind Turkey, who were promoted to League B.
The minnows put up a valiant performance against the Crescent Stars in midweek to share the spoils in a pulsating 3-3 draw.
However, it wasn't enough to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.
Lithuania are bottom of the group with just a point in five games, ending their losing run in the group with a 1-1 draw against the Faroe Islands on Thursday.
Luxembourg vs Lithuania Head-To-Head
Luxembourg have won three of their previous five clashes with Lithuania, who've beaten them just once - a 1-0 friendly win in their very first encounter in August 2009.
In the June reverse, the Red Lions won the fixture 2-0 in Lithuania.
Luxembourg Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W
Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L
Luxembourg vs Lithuania Team News
Luxembourg
The Red Lions played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Turkey on Thursday and head coach Luc Holtz might field the same XI once more at the weekend.
However, Florian Bonhert bagged an assist for Gerson Rodrigues off the bench and will be gunning for a start on Sunday.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Lithuania
The Rinktine fought back against the Faroe Islands to secure a 1-1 draw on Thursday and could also lineup with the same team on Sunday.
Veteran defender Saulius Mikoliūnas will earn his 100th cap if he plays, which will make him the first player in the side's history to hit triple digits in terms of appearances made.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Luxembourg vs Lithuania Predicted XI
Luxembourg (4-5-1): Anthony Moris; Marvin da Graça, Maxime Chanot, Laurent Jans, Mica Pinto; Vincent Thill, Sébastien Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Gerson Rodrigues; Danel Sinani.
Lithuania (4-2-3-1): Džiugas Bartkus; Saulius Mikoliūnas, Edvinas Girdvainis, Linas Klimavičius, Dominykas Barauskas; Vykintas Slivka, Linas Mėgelaitis; Justas Lasickas, Arvydas Novikovas, Paulius Golubickas; Fedor Černych.
Luxembourg vs Lithuania Prediction
Lithuania are the underdogs here but, given that it is their final game of their UEFA Nations League group, the Rinktine could put up another challenge.
Luxembourg held Turkey in their last game and could be involved in another stalemate here.
Prediction: Luxembourg 1-1 Lithuania