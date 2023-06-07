Luxembourg vs Malta Prediction and Betting Tips | June 9th 2023

Luxembourg will host Malta at the Luxembourg Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

The home side have kicked off their European Championship qualifiers in sluggish fashion but have enough time to save themselves when the competition resumes later in the month. Their most recent friendly outing came back in November last year when they faced Bulgaria at the Luxembourg Stadium, playing out a goalless draw.

Luxembourg will face Liechtenstein next weekend in the European Championship qualifiers and will be looking to begin their preparations for the clash this Friday.

Malta have endured an even worse start to their qualifying campaign, kicking things off with defeats against North Macedonia and Italy. Their latest friendly also came back in November with the Falcons hosting Ireland at the Ta' Qali National Stadium and losing 1-0.

The visitors will now be targeting victory this weekend as they gear up for their qualification clash against England next week.

Luxembourg vs Malta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Luxembourg and Malta. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won once. Their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a run of back-to-back winless outings in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Luxembourg's last home victory came back in September last year when they beat Lithuania 1-0 in the group stages of the UEFA Nations League.

D'Roud Léiwen were ranked 91st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 81 places above their midweek opponents.

Luxembourg vs Malta Prediction

Luxembourg are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They are winless in their last three home games and will be desperate to return to winning ways on Friday.

Malta are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six matches. They have won just one away game in the last two years and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Luxembourg 2-0 Malta

Luxembourg vs Malta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luxembourg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes