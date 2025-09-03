Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025 

Luxembourg and Northern Ireland get Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers underway when they lock horns at the Luxembourg Stadium on Thursday. Michael O'Neill’s men head into the game unbeaten in each of their last four meetings with the home side and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

Luxembourg failed to return to winning ways last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with Ireland in a friendly at the Luxembourg Stadium on June 10.

Before that, Luc Holtz’s side secured a 1-0 friendly victory over Sweden in their first outing of the year on March 22 before suffering successive defeats at the hands of Switzerland and Slovenia.

Luxembourg head into Thursday’s clash without a win in any of their last seven competitive games, a run which saw them finish rock bottom in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League in 2024.

Meanwhile, Isaac Prince grabbed the headlines for Northern Ireland last time out when he netted the only goal of the game to fire them to a 1-0 victory over Iceland in their friendly clash on June 10.

O'Neill’s men failed to taste victory in their previous four games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws while conceding 10 goals and scoring five in that time.

Northern Ireland clinched promotion to League B of the Nations League last year, when they picked up 11 points from six games to finish top of Group C3. They will look to kick off their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 1986 on a positive note.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Northern Ireland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luxembourg have picked up just one win in that time, which came in September 2013, when they scraped a 3-2 victory in the World Cup qualifiers, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Northern Ireland are unbeaten in their last four games against Holtz’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since the loss in September 2013.

Luxembourg have failed to win their last seven competitive matches, losing four and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein in November 2023.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Luxembourg and Northern Ireland will be looking to kick off the qualifying campaign on the front foot and we expect both sides to go all out at the Luxembourg Stadium.

While we expect Luxembourg to put up a fight on home soil, O'Neill’s side have lost just one of their last seven competitive games since November 2023 and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-3 Northern Ireland

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Northern Ireland to win

Tip 2: First to score - Northern Ireland (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of Northern Ireland’s last five outings)

