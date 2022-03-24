Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Luxembourg and Northern Ireland go head-to-head in a thrilling international friendly tie at the Stade de Luxembourg on Friday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2019, when Northern Ireland claimed a slender 1-0 victory on home turf.

Luxembourg endured a horrid run in their bid for a place in the World Cup as they finished second from bottom in Group A of the qualifiers.

They won three and lost five of their eight group matches to collect nine points, level with third-placed Ireland.

Luxembourg head into Friday’s game winless in all but one of their last six outings, losing four and claiming one draw in that time.

Similarly, Northern Ireland missed out on a place in Qatar as they clinched third spot in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers.

They picked up nine points from eight group-stage games to finish seven points off second-placed Italy in the playoff spot.

Northern Ireland are currently on a two-match losing streak away from home and will be seeking to snap this poor run.

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head

With two wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Northern Ireland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Luxembourg have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Luxembourg Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Northern Ireland Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Team News

Luxembourg

Luxembourg have named a 24-man list for their upcoming friendly games, including Huddersfield Town forward Danel Sinani, Young Boys midfielder Christopher Martins and skipper Laurent Jans.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Northern Ireland

The visitors head into the game with an experienced crop of players, with the likes of Stuart Dallas and Craig Cathcart headlining the team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Moris; Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Vahid Selimović, Mica Pinto; Christopher Martins, Olivier Thill, Leandro Barreiro; Yvandro Borges Sanches, Gerson Rodrigues, Danel Sinani

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Paddy McNair, Shane Ferguson, Craig Cathcart; Stuart Dallas, Ali McCann, Steven Davis, George Saville, Corry Evans; Josh Magennis, Gavin Whyte

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Both sides head into the game off the back of an underwhelming run in the World Cup qualifiers and will be looking for a confidence boost.

However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-1 Northern Ireland

