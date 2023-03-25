Luxembourg vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2023

Luxembourg will entertain Portugal at the Stade de Luxembourg in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying fixture on Sunday.

The hosts played out a goalless draw against Slovakia in their campaign opener while Portugal got their campaign underway with an impressive 4-0 win over Liechtenstein.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 197th international appearance for Portugal against Liechtenstein and had a memorable outing by scoring twice in the second half. He is now the most capped player in men's international football.

Luxembourg have been in good form in recent games. They played out their second goalless draw in a row. They will be looking to maintain this form against Portugal.

Luxembourg vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 20 times in all competitions since 1955.

As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings and have 18 wins to their name. The hosts have just one win to their name, coming in 1961.

Portugal are on a 12-game winning run against the hosts and recorded a 5-0 win when they last met in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2021.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 12 games against Luxembourg. They have kept 10 clean sheets in that period as well.

Luxembourg are undefeated in all competitions since June 2022. They have also kept clean sheets in three of their last four games.

Portugal's last 12 games have produced conclusive results, with eight wins to their name and four defeats.

They have failed to score in just one of their last seven games.

Luxembourg vs Portugal Prediction

The hosts have seen an upturn in form in recent games and are on a six-game unbeaten run. They have failed to score in their last two games and will need to improve upon their attacking output.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC It's 2023 and Cristiano Ronaldo is still averaging one goal a game It's 2023 and Cristiano Ronaldo is still averaging one goal a game 👏 https://t.co/ThoK4781Bh

Portugal have an impressive record against the hosts and, having scored four goals in their campaign opener, they are the favorites in this match. While we expect Luxembourg to put up a fight, another win looks to be on the cards for A Seleção.

Prediction: Luxembourg 0-3 Portugal

Luxembourg vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes

