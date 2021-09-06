Luxembourg vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Luxembourg and Qatar will trade tackles at the Luxembourg National Stadium in an international friendly fixture on Tuesday.

Qatar have already secured their spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by virtue of their position as hosts. They were, however, invited by UEFA as guest participants in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and were grouped in Group A.

Their games in the group are quantified as friendlies and they come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Portugal on Saturday. Andre Silva, Otavio and Bruno Fernandes all got on the scoresheet for the Iberians.

Luxembourg were on the end of a 4-1 defeat against Serbia. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a first-half brace to power his side to victory.

Luxembourg vs Qatar Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their previous meeting came in their first leg friendly in March. Mohammed Muntari scored a 12th-minute winner to give Qatar a 1-0 victory.

The home side have won just one of their last five games. Qatar are on a three-game losing run.

Luxembourg form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Qatar form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Luxembourg vs Qatar Team News

Luxembourg

Coach Luc Holtz called up 26 players to his latest international squad and his list is headlined by captain Laurent Jans. Troyes forward Gerson Rodrigues will miss the game following his double booking against Serbia. Christopher Pereira is also suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Gerson Rodrigues, Christopher Pereira

Qatar

There are no injury concerns for Qatar. However, goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and Boualem Khouki will miss the game through suspension following their red cards against Portugal.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Meshaal Barsham, Boualem Khouki

Luxembourg vs Qatar Predicted XI

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Moris (GK); Dirk Carlson, Enes Mehmutovic, Maxime Chanet, Laurent Jans; Leandro Martins, Olivier Thill; Michael Pinto, Sebastian Thill, Danel Sinani; Maurice Deville

The last training session for our 🇶🇦 national team before facing Luxembourg tomorrow in the #EuropeanQualifiers#QatarInEurope pic.twitter.com/D9DidDzYyh — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) September 6, 2021

Qatar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yousef Ali (GK); Abdelkarim Hassan, Bassam Al-Rawi, Assim Modibo; Abdulaziz Elamin, Abdulaziz Hatim, Karim Boudial, Abdullah Alahrak, Pedro Correia; Akrim Afif, Ali Alimoez

Luxembourg vs Qatar Prediction

Qatar's recent poor run of form means that the Asian champions will not be as confident of victory as would have been the case.

Both sides are capable of getting the win here but we are predicting Qatar will secure a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-2 Qatar

Edited by Peter P