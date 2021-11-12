Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Luxembourg and the Republic of Ireland will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to keep momentum going following their morale-boosting 3-1 away victory over Azerbaijan on Thursday. Gerson Rodrigues scored a second-half brace and provided an assist to inspire victory for the Red Lions.

The Republic of Ireland showed great determination and grit to secure a point in a goalless draw with Portugal on home turf.

FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 @FAIreland



The players are buzzing this morning from your fantastic support, a huge thank you to everyone for getting behind this team 💚



#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLPOR The noise, the passion, the atmosphere 😍The players are buzzing this morning from your fantastic support, a huge thank you to everyone for getting behind this team 💚 The noise, the passion, the atmosphere 😍The players are buzzing this morning from your fantastic support, a huge thank you to everyone for getting behind this team 💚#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLPOR https://t.co/LH4wtu0fa0

The two sides have already been eliminated from the race for Qatar 2022. That makes Sunday's game a dead-rubber, although there is the not-so-small matter of deciding who finishes as the 'best of the rest' in Group A.

Luxembourg currently occupy that position in third spot on nine points while the Republic of Ireland are three points behind them with a much better goal difference.

Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides and they are yet to play out a draw.

The home side have one win to their name while the Republic of Ireland were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Gerson Reodrigues' 85th-minute goal helped Luxembourg secure a surprise 1-0 victory away from home.

Luxembourg form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Republic of Ireland form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Luxembourg

Thursday's two-goal hero Gerson Rodrigues will once again lead the line as the focal point of Lexembourg's attack. Anthony Moris was excluded from this international window after a positive COVID-19 test.

Injuries: None

Unavailable: Anthony Moris

Suspension: None

Republic of Ireland

Cardiff City striker James Collins was initially included in the squad but pulled out due to an injury. Jayson Molumby has been ruled out of the game against Luxembourg and was replaced in the squad by Jack Taylor.

Injury: James Collins, Jayson Molumby

Suspension: None

Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XI

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ralph Schon (GK); Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Dirk Carlson, Mica Pinto; Olivier Thill; Maurice Deville, Leandro Barreiro, Sebastien Thill, Yvandro Borges Sanches; Gerson Rodrigues

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (5-2-3): Gavin Bazunu (GK); Enda Stevens, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty; Jeff Hendrick. Josh Cullen; Jamie McGrath, Callum Robinson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

The home side need just a draw to secure third place in the group. Having ended a four-game winless run with their victory on Thursday, confidence will be running high.

The Republic of Ireland need a victory to usurp their hosts and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a compact and low-scoring game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Edited by Shardul Sant