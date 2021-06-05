Luxembourg vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Scotland will meet Luxembourg in an international friendly fixture set to take place at Stade Josy Barthel on Sunday.

The Scots played out a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, with Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet scoring for Steve Clarke's side.

Memphis Depay scored a brace for the Dutch, including a sumptuous free-kick in the 89th minute.

There is a stark contrast between the form of the two sides. Scotland are unbeaten in their last four games, while Luxembourg have managed to secure one win out of their last six matches.

Luxembourg were beaten 1-0 by Norway in their last game, Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland's strike in stoppage time securing a win for the Norwegians.

Luxembourg vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Luxembourg and Scotland have played four games against each other. Scotland have won three of those games, while one match ended all square.

In the last meeting between the two international sides, Scotland inflicted a 2-1 defeat upon Luxembourg. Jordan Rhodes scored a brace for the Tartan Army, while Lars Gerson bagged a consolation for Luxembourg. The two teams will play each other after a nine-year break.

Luxembourg form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Scotland form guide: L-D-D-W-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Luxembourg vs Scotland Team News

Luxembourg

Luxembourg will miss young winger Vincent Thill due to an injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Vincent Thill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

We caught up with the newly-capped @billygilmourrr. He chats:



✅ Making his debut

✅ Winning the Champions League

✅ His time at the Scottish FA @JDFootball @PerformSchools

✅ His Scotland call-up

✅ The possibility of playing at #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/E7Z5Xyttg6 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 4, 2021

Scotland

David Marshall, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams will return from isolation and be in line for selection.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could get a start and Ryan Fraser has been cleared to play as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luxembourg vs Scotland Predicted XI

Luxembourg Predicted XI (5-3-2): Anthony Moris; Marvin Da Graca, Laurent Jans, Enes Mahmutovic, Dirk Carlson, Mica Pinto; Sebastian Thill, Christopher Martins Pereira, Olivier Thill; Daniel Da Mota, Gerson Rodrigues

Scotland Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Andrew Robertson; Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet

Luxembourg vs Scotland Prediction

Luxembourg are a much weaker side than Scotland on paper, and it won't be surprising if the Scots dominate the game from kick-off.

Graham Clarke would like his side to punch above their weight in the upcoming Euros and a win against Luxembourg would serve as a perfect morale-booster.

We predict that Scotland will win this tie comfortably.

Prediction: Luxembourg 0-3 Scotland

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P