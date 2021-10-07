Luxembourg vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Serbia are looking to make another giant leap towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they face Luxembourg on Friday in the qualifiers.

With three wins in five games and 11 points in the bag, the Eagles are second only to favorites Portugal in Group A. But they still have a chance of finishing above them, provided the Seleccao slip up somewhere down the road.

Their biggest driving force has been the sizzling form of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who's scored seven of their 12 goals. He's currently the joint top-scorer in the UEFA zone with Netherlands ace Memphis Depay.

Luxembourg, meanwhile, have been no pushovers either. Sitting at 94 in the FIFA world rankings, they've managed to beat Ireland in Dublin before taking down Azerbaijan.

With six points in four games, the Red Lions are firmly in the qualification race and Serbia can underestimate them at their own peril.

Luxembourg vs Serbia Head-To-Head

There have only been three clashes between the sides before, with Serbia winning all of them.

They beat Luxembourg 6-3 on aggregate during the Euro 2020 qualifiers and last month secured a 4-1 thumping victory in the reverse fixture of the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

Luxembourg Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Serbia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Luxembourg vs Serbia Team News

Luxembourg

Gerson Rodrigues, who's scored three goals in five qualifying games, is suspended from the clash along with Christopher Martins Pereira.

Injured: None

Suspended: Gerson Rodrigues, Christopher Martins Pereira.

Unavailable: None

Serbia

The Eagles have an injury-free squad and manager Dragan Stojkovic might play the same XI that beat Luxembourg in September.

Dusan Tadic, who's made five assists in as many qualifying games, will be the chief creator of the side. Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will play alongside him behind lone striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luxembourg vs Serbia Predicted XI

Luxembourg (4-5-1): Anthony Moris; Laurent Jans, Enes Mahmutovic, Maxime Chanot, Mica Pinto; Danel Sinani, Sebastien Thill, Leandro Martins, Aldin Skenderovic, Olivier Thill; Edvin Muratovic

Serbia (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Nikola Milenkovic, Matija Nastasic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Darko Lazovic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Luxembourg vs Serbia Prediction

As we saw earlier, Luxembourg are no duck soup. They've managed to come this far with some spirited displays.

Meanwhile, Serbia have shown a tendency to slip-up in unlikely moments, but they're still a really good side with immense European pedigree.

Dragan Stojkovic's troops, despite all the challenges on Luxembourg soil, can still come away with three points.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-2 Serbia

Edited by Shardul Sant