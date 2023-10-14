Luxembourg vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2023

Luxembourg and Slovakia go head-to-head in Group J of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday (October 16).

The hosts failed to find their feet on Friday, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Iceland at the Laugardalsvöllur Stadium. Before that, Luc Holtz's men saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on September 11, courtesy of a 9-0 hammering against already-qualified Portugal.

With 11 points from seven games, Luxembourg are third in Group J, two points and one place behind Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Slovakia were denied consecutive qualifying wins, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Portugal. The Falcons have lost two of their last three games, with a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein on September 11 sandwiched between the two defeats.

Francesco Calzona’s men are 48th in the FIFA rankings, 37 places above Luxembourg.

Luxembourg vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last six meetings, Slovakia boast a superior record in the fixture.

Luxembourg’s only win came in February 2011, when they beat the Falcons 2-1 at the Stade Josy Barthe, while the spoils have also been shared once.

Slovakia have lost one of their last five games, winning thrice, since June.

Slovakia have lost one of their last four away games across competitions, winning twice, since November 2022.

Luxembourg have lost once in five competitive home games, winning twice, since June 2022.

Luxembourg vs Slovakia Prediction

The two teams are separated by two points as they battle for the runner-up spot in Group J. Both sides are evenly matched on paper, so they could cancel each other out.

Prediction: Luxembourg 1-1 Slovakia

Luxembourg vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Luxembourg’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Slovakia’s last eight games.)