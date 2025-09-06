Luxembourg vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Luxembourg and Slovakia are back in action in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Luxembourg Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting opening-day results, with Slovakia claiming a surprise victory over Germany.

Luxembourg were denied a dream start to the World Cup qualifiers as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Northern Ireland in their group opener on Thursday.

With that result, Jeff Strasser’s men have failed to win any of their most recent four matches, losing three and picking up one draw since a 1-0 friendly victory over Sweden back in March.

While Luxembourg will be looking to get their campaign up and running this weekend, next up is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last four meetings, losing three and claiming one draw since a 2-1 win in February 2011.

Elsewhere, Slovakia turned in an impressive team display in Thursday’s Group A opener as they secured a 2-0 victory over Germany at the Tehelné Pole Stadium.

This was a much-needed result for Francesco Calzona’s men, who had failed to win their previous four games (3L, 1D), a run which saw them relegated from League C of the UEFA Nations League after losing 1-0 against Slovenia in the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Slovakia are eyeing a first World Cup appearance since their round-of-16 finish in 2010, and they will look to maintain their perfect start at the Luxembourg Stadium this weekend.

Luxembourg vs Slovakia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Slovakia boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Luxembourg have picked up just one win in that time, which came in February 2011, when they beat Calzona’s men 2-1 in a friendly, while the spoils have been shared once.

Luxembourg have failed to taste victory in their last eight competitive matches, losing five and picking up three draws since a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein in November 2023.

Slovakia are on a run of four consecutive away defeats in all competitions, conceding eight goals and scoring twice since a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in October 2024.

Luxembourg vs Slovakia Prediction

Luxembourg will need to show their mettle on Sunday as they have failed to win six of their previous seven games against Slovakia. With the thrill from their win over Germany still in the air, Calzona’s men will head into the weekend with confidence and we are backing them to secure all three points once again.

Prediction: Luxembourg 0-2 Slovakia

Luxembourg vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovakia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Slovakia’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last six outings)

