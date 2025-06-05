Luxembourg vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Luxembourg will invite Slovenia to the Stade de Luxembourg in an international friendly on Friday. This is the first of the two friendlies that the two sides will play in the ongoing international break.
The hosts have not played a competitive match in 2025 thus far and played two friendlies in March. They registered a 1-0 win over Sweden and suffered a 3-1 loss to Switzerland four days later.
The visitors met Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, and they registered a 1-0 win in the home leg in extra time.
Die Roten Löwen will conclude their international break with a home game against Ireland next week, and the visitors will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Luxembourg vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met four times in all competitions and will face off for the first time in an international friendly. The visitors have a 100% record in this fixture.
- They last met in the UEFA Euro 2008 qualifiers. The visitors registered a 5-0 win on aggregate in the two meetings.
- Die Roten Löwen have failed to score in their last three meetings against the visitors.
- The visitors have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games in all competitions.
- Luxembourg have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions while suffering six defeats.
- The visitors have scored at least two goals in their four meetings against Die Roten Löwen.
- The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last six friendlies, suffering four losses.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games, playing two draws.
Luxembourg vs Slovenia Prediction
Die Roten Löwen have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last 10 games, and they have failed to score in six games in that period. Notably, they have not scored in this fixture since 2000.
The visitors have lost just two of their last 18 games in all competitions, including friendlies. They are unbeaten in their two games in 2025 while keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.
Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and unbeaten record this year, we back Reprezentanca to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Luxembourg 1-2 Slovenia
Luxembourg vs Slovenia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Slovenia to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes